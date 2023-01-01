This massive 7-tonne, 3.5m-high, 7.1m-long statue was completed by local artist Tauno Kangro to commemorate the town’s 700th anniversary in 2002. You might be forgiven for thinking that’s a lot of bull, but actually it’s an aurochs – a large, long-horned wild ox that became extinct in the 17th century. The 1226 Chronicle of Livonia included a description of an ancient wooden castle on Rakvere hill, called Tarvanpea. In Estonian, Tarvanpea means ‘the head of an aurochs’ – hence the statue.