Thought to have been a sacred site to pre-Christian Estonians, this 23-hectare expanse of mature oak and lime forest is a wonderful place for a leafy stroll. On an expanse of lawn near the southern end is Okaskroon (Crown of Thorns), a memorial to locals deported to Siberia during the Soviet era. Deeper within the forest there's a small German military cemetery marked by triple sets of crosses set between the trees.