First mentioned in 1465, this fishing village has many restored or reconstructed traditional buildings, including fishing sheds on the rocky point and an ancient-looking tavern (actually built in 1976). Altja’s Swing Hill (Kiitemägi), complete with a traditional Estonian wooden swing, has long been the focus of Midsummer’s Eve festivities, while the 3km circular Altja Nature & Culture Trail starts at Swing Hill and takes in net sheds, fishing cottages and the stone field known as the ‘open-air museum of stones’.

There are some good beaches between Altja and Mustoja, to the east. A scenic hiking and biking route runs east along the old road from Altja to Vainupea.