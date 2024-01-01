Tammispea Boulder

Lahemaa National Park

Split into several pieces over millennia, this gigantic 7.8m-high erratic boulder, hidden within a lovely stand of forest, is still an impressive sight. To find it, leave the main coastal road and head through Tammispea village, continuing on to the unsealed road. Look for the sign shortly after passing the house with the polar bear sculptures.

