Viinistu Art Museum

It's extraordinary that an obscure, remote village near the top of the Pärispea peninsula should be home to one of the country's best galleries, yet Viinistu houses the remarkable private art collection of Jaan Manitski, reputedly one of Estonia’s richest men. This ever-expanding assemblage is devoted entirely to Estonian art and pays particularly strong attention to contemporary painting – although you'll also find sculpture, etchings, drawings and some older, more traditional canvases.

Manitski was born in Viinistu village but left when he was a baby and went on to make his fortune as the business manager for Swedish superstars ABBA. He's transformed his sleepy birthplace with this gallery and the neighbouring hotel and restaurant, housed in what was once a fish factory on the waterfront. In summertime there's often live music performed here as well.