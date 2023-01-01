Sagadi Manor & Forest Museum

Completed in 1753, this pretty pink-and-white baroque mansion is surrounded by glorious gardens (which are free to visit), encompassing a lake, numerous modern sculptures, an arboretum and an endless view down a grand avenue of trees. The house ticket includes admission to the neighbouring Forest Museum, whose permanent exhibition, 'The Forest Feeds', tells the story of Estonia's forests and their psychological and physical importance to the country.

The Sagadi estate was nationalised during Estonia’s first period of independence, although the aristocratic von Focks were permitted to live here until 1939. The outbuildings now have a new lease of life, housing the State Forest Management Centre (Riigimetsa Majandamise Keskus; RMK), its Nature School, a hotel and a hostel.