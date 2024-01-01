There are many historic wooden and stone buildings on Pikk street, including this 18th-century home, restored and furnished to reflect Rakvere town life in the early 20th century. Displays include a bourgeois parlour, a cobbler’s workshop, a collection of children’s toys and a piano that once belonged to Estonian composer Arvo Pärt (who hails from these parts).
Citizen’s House Museum
Estonia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.25 MILES
Fully restored Palmse Manor is the showpiece historic building of Lahemaa National Park, housing the visitor centre in its former stables. The pretty…
23.52 MILES
Known as the 'Captains’ Village', from 1884 to 1931 tiny Käsmu was home to a marine school that churned out ship captains. At one stage it was said that…
17.65 MILES
Housed in a 19th-century forestry office, with displays on Lahemaa's flora and fauna, outdoor exhibits including a plant trail, hay barn and ice-cellar…
0.23 MILES
Originally a Danish stronghold of the 13th century, Rakvere’s star attraction is a hulking, atmospheric semi-ruin that now aims to transport visitors back…
28.14 MILES
The photogenically tumbledown, neoclassical manor house at Kolga dates from 1642, but was largely rebuilt between 1768 and 1820 by the wealthy Stenbock…
29.68 MILES
It's extraordinary that an obscure, remote village near the top of the Pärispea peninsula should be home to one of the country's best galleries, yet…
16.37 MILES
Completed in 1753, this pretty pink-and-white baroque mansion is surrounded by glorious gardens (which are free to visit), encompassing a lake, numerous…
18.58 MILES
First mentioned in 1465, this fishing village has many restored or reconstructed traditional buildings, including fishing sheds on the rocky point and an…
Nearby Estonia attractions
Dating from around 1430, although it’s been damaged and repaired several times since, this lovely, whitewashed Lutheran church has a 62m steeple (a 19th…
