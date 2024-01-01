Citizen’s House Museum

Estonia

There are many historic wooden and stone buildings on Pikk street, including this 18th-century home, restored and furnished to reflect Rakvere town life in the early 20th century. Displays include a bourgeois parlour, a cobbler’s workshop, a collection of children’s toys and a piano that once belonged to Estonian composer Arvo Pärt (who hails from these parts).

