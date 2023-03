Dating from around 1430, although it’s been damaged and repaired several times since, this lovely, whitewashed Lutheran church has a 62m steeple (a 19th-century replacement of an 18th-century original), a carved pulpit with painted panels (1690) and some impressive large canvases. Every year on 16 September it hosts a concert celebrating composer Arvo Pärt's birthday. Between October and mid-May it opens by prior arrangement.