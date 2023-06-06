Lahemaa National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
A Small Fishing Boat on Vosu Beach, located in Lahemaa National Park, Estonia.

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

Estonia’s largest rahvuspark (national park), the 'Land of Bays' is 725 sq km of rural landscape and the perfect retreat from the nearby capital. A microcosm of Estonia’s natural charms, the park takes in a stretch of deeply indented coast with several peninsulas and bays, plus 475 sq km of pine-fresh hinterland encompassing forest, lakes, rivers and peat bogs, and areas of historical and cultural interest.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Palmse Manor

    Palmse Manor

    Lahemaa National Park

    Fully restored Palmse Manor is the showpiece historic building of Lahemaa National Park, housing the visitor centre in its former stables. The pretty…

  • Kolga Manor

    Kolga Manor

    Lahemaa National Park

    The photogenically tumbledown, neoclassical manor house at Kolga dates from 1642, but was largely rebuilt between 1768 and 1820 by the wealthy Stenbock…

  • Viinistu Art Museum

    Viinistu Art Museum

    Lahemaa National Park

    It's extraordinary that an obscure, remote village near the top of the Pärispea peninsula should be home to one of the country's best galleries, yet…

  • Sagadi Manor & Forest Museum

    Sagadi Manor & Forest Museum

    Lahemaa National Park

    Completed in 1753, this pretty pink-and-white baroque mansion is surrounded by glorious gardens (which are free to visit), encompassing a lake, numerous…

  • Käsmu

    Käsmu

    Lahemaa National Park

    Known as the 'Captains’ Village', from 1884 to 1931 tiny Käsmu was home to a marine school that churned out ship captains. At one stage it was said that…

  • Altja

    Altja

    Lahemaa National Park

    First mentioned in 1465, this fishing village has many restored or reconstructed traditional buildings, including fishing sheds on the rocky point and an…

  • Käsmu Sea Museum

    Käsmu Sea Museum

    Lahemaa National Park

    The former Soviet border-guard barracks at Käsmu now shelters this eclectic museum, displaying artefacts relating to sailing, fishing, smuggling and other…

  • Tammispea Boulder

    Tammispea Boulder

    Lahemaa National Park

    Split into several pieces over millennia, this gigantic 7.8m-high erratic boulder, hidden within a lovely stand of forest, is still an impressive sight…

View more attractions

Plan with a local