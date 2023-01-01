Narva Castle

Begun by the Danes at the end of the 13th century and strengthened by successive owners including Germans, Swedes and Russians, this castle, along with Russia’s matching Ivangorod Fortress across the river, creates an architectural ensemble unique in Europe. The outer walls enclose the large Northern Yard, freely open to the public and containing what must be one of Estonia’s last remaining public statues of Lenin. Restored after damage during WWII, bulky Hermann Tower houses the Narva Museum.

Further renovations, completed in 2019, have seen the east wing of the castle and a new exhibit on its history open to the public. The best view of the military-architectural face-off between Narva and Ivgorod is from the popular riverside beach, immediately south of the two.