Oru Park was built around a grand palace in 1899 by Grigory Yeliseyev, at the time one of Russia's richest merchants. In 1935 it became the summer palace of the Estonian president but, sadly, was completely destroyed during the war. Although the building is gone, the surrounding park has been maintained, and is one of Estonia's loveliest places for a summer stroll.

An avenue of mature trees leads to French-style landscaped gardens and the castle's surviving terrace, which offers views out to sea. Paths meander through the 75-hectare reserve, leading to a grotto with a freshwater spring, a viewing tower, a WWII graveyard and the beach.