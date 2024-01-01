Sillamäe Museum

Estonia

Six rooms of exhibitions on Sillamäe, its shale-chemical factory and rural life in Vaivara parish await within this building, erected in the late 1950s in 'retrospective Stalinist' style. There's also an excellent mineral display, and an interesting room set up like a typical1950s Sillamäe flat.

