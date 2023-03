Situated on a portion of a former coffee plantation, the 82-hectare Parque Generalismo Francisco de Miranda, formerly known and still referred to by caraqueños as Parque del Este, is the largest in Caracas, and a stroll through its expanses is a botanical odyssey, with many plants and trees labeled. You can visit the snake house, aviary and cactus garden, and on weekends enjoy astral displays in the Planetario Humboldt.