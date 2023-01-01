This renovated fragment of a 220-year-old coffee hacienda houses a fine museum with rotating works by Venezuelan artists. Property of the Simón Bolívar family until 1895, it is now owned by Petróleos de Venezuela Sociedad Anónima (PDVSA), the national oil company. Free concerts are staged on the patio on weekends (Saturday at 4pm, Sunday at 11am) and the well-manicured grounds offer a much-appreciated respite from Caracas’ diesel and dust, as well as a great location for a picnic.