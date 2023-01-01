Museo de Bellas Artes

The Museum of Fine Arts is a beautiful museum with lots of breathing room housed in two buildings, a functional modern six-story building and a graceful building radiating from a neoclassical-style courtyard with a pond and weeping willow – both were designed by Venezuelan architect Carlos Raúl Villanueva. The museum features permanent exhibitions from Egypt and China, and on Cubism, as well as mostly temporary exhibitions in 18 galleries. It includes a little shop selling contemporary art and crafts.