Occupying the eastern end of the Parque Central complex, the Museum of Contemporary Art is by far the best in the country, though it can be a little tricky to find amid the concrete jungle. In a dozen halls on five levels, you’ll find works by many prominent Venezuelan artists, such as Jesús Soto, famous for his kinetic pieces, plus multiple paintings by international stars such as Picasso, Chagall, Mondrian and Léger.