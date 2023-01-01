Simón Bolívar Mausoleum

After a 2010 exhumation to confirm cause of Bolívar's death, Chávez built his hero this grand new mausoleum, which opened in 2013. The US$140 million price tag and bold architecture – a gleaming white wave that mirrors the Ávila range or a gnarly 17-story skate ramp, depending on your opinion – set tongues wagging even before Chávez' death, with some cheeky pundits opining that he had plans to join Bolívar here in perpetuity.

To go inside, visitors must wear smart clothing, which in Venezuela means skirts for women, long pants and a shirt with a collar for men.