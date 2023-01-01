Casa Natal de Bolívar

Bolívar’s funeral took place just two blocks from the house where, on July 24, 1783, he was born. The interior of Bolívar’s birthplace has been enthusiastically reconstructed. The walls are splashed with a score of huge paintings by Tito Salas depicting Bolívar’s heroic battles and scenes from his life. All caraqueños take cheesy photos – notebooks in hand – under the backyard tree beneath which Simon Rodriguez was said to have taught Bolívar to read and write.