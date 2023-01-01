Set in a meticulously restored colonial building that stands upon the site of the old cathedral cemetery, this museum displays a modest but carefully selected collection of religious art. Duck through the low doorway into the dark, old ecclesiastical prison, where remains of early church leaders still lie in sealed niches. The Museo Sacro also stages concerts and recitals. There is a delightful cafe at the back, inside a former chapel of the adjacent cathedral.
Museo Sacro de Caracas
Caracas
