Galería de Arte Nacional

Venezuela’s largest museum began construction in 1989 but was abandoned in the mid-’90s. Architect Carlos Gómez persevered though and construction resumed in 2006, with the gallery finally opened to the public in 2009. Its galleries house a selection of the 7000-piece collection that embraces five centuries of Venezuelan artistic expression. Venezuela’s most important artists are well represented, including in the museum’s most important work, Arturo Michelena’s portrayal of Francisco Miranda, Miranda en La Carraca (1896).