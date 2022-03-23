Caracas

Eastern Caracas panoramic city view at Chacao Municipality. Image taken at mid afternoon with Avila mountain in the background.Cerro El Avila en el Municipio Chacao.

Overview

A sprawling metropolis choked with traffic, Caracas incites no instant love affairs. The political and cultural capital of Venezuela is densely overpopulated and hectic, with a solid dose of crime and pollution. Few sections of the city are pedestrian-friendly, most are downright dangerous and after dark, it's strictly taxis only.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Caracas

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Caracas

    Caracas

    Occupying the eastern end of the Parque Central complex, the Museum of Contemporary Art is by far the best in the country, though it can be a little…

  • Oblique view of the facade and spires of the Santa Capilla in the old town of Caracas. This Neo-Gothic chapel was commenced in 1883 and was modelled on Sainte Chapelle of Paris.

    Iglesia Santa Capilla

    Caracas

    This neo-Gothic church, one block north of Plaza Bolívar, is modeled on the Sainte Chapelle of Paris. It was ordered by General Antonio Guzmán Blanco in…

  • Plaza Bolívar

    Plaza Bolívar

    Caracas

    This leafy square is the nucleus of the old town. It's always alive with huddled groups of caraqueños engaged in conversation and children feeding freshly…

  • Fundación Bigott

    Fundación Bigott

    Caracas

    If you’d like to dig a little deeper into traditional Venezuelan culture – perhaps learn to play joropo music with the bandola llanera (a string…

  • Iglesia de San Francisco

    Iglesia de San Francisco

    Caracas

    Just south of the Capitolio Nacional, the Church of San Francisco was built in the 1570s, but was remodeled on several occasions during the 17th and 18th…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    Caracas

    Set on the eastern side of Plaza Bolívar, Caracas' cathedral started its life in the mid-16th century as a mere mud-walled chapel. A church later replaced…

  • Simón Bolívar Mausoleum

    Simón Bolívar Mausoleum

    Caracas

    After a 2010 exhumation to confirm cause of Bolívar's death, Chávez built his hero this grand new mausoleum, which opened in 2013. The US$140 million…

  • Concejo Municipal

    Concejo Municipal

    Caracas

    Occupying half of Plaza Bolívar’s southern side, the city hall was erected by the Caracas bishops from 1641 to 1696 to house the Colegio Seminario de…

