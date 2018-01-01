3 Night Adventure Package on Tanna Island

Arrive on Tanna by plane and our driver will bring you to White Grass Ocean Resort where you will be accommodated in a double or twin Ocean View Bure at the premier resort on this island. The package includes airport transfers, daily cooked breakfast, complimentary WIFI in guest lounge, tourism levy and VAT.The following tours are included:Yasur Volcano & Tanna Highlands Safari:The safari will take you through the Middle Bush area, past the wild horses on the White Grass plains, coffee plantations and many highland villages before reaching Mt. Loanialu at 552 meters. Across the ash plain moonscape Isiwi area, terminating at the foot of Mt. Yasur a further 10 to 15 minute walk will place you at the crater's edge (depending on volcano activity at the time), where one can ponder the awesome power of nature.Lagalangia Kastom Village (Lowinio)Depart at 8.30am, Lagalangia village is approximately a 45 minute drive into the jungle where you have the opportunity to experience a way of life that has not changed in centuries. The villagers have resisted the trappings of Western culture and continue to embrace a subsistence way of life dominated by their belief in 'Kastom". This tour allows you a brief and interesting insight into the daily life of a local tribe. Some handicrafts are available for purchase and you will pass through the main town of Lenakel.Then choose from either of the 2 tours below:Louniel Surf Beach and Waterfall SafariA thrilling 4WD adventure to the magnificent Louniel waterfall, hidden deep in the forest. Enjoy a picnic lunch (included) on the spectacular black sand surf beach on the east coast of Tanna before a swim or surf on body boards provided. Bath in fresh water spring before your afternoon return to the resort. Black Magic and Kava Tasting TourDeparting at 1pm, experience the rituals of Black Magic practiced by a Warrior tribe in the highlands of Tanna. Never before has this tribe, who still live the way they have for hundreds of years, shared its black magic secrets. The warriors will explain their practices and trickery which are still used today on rival villages. See the art of ambush in action. The warriors will challenge you with their traditional weapons (bows & arrows, spears). See the Kava plant before it is prepared and then taste the 'real thing'. See the coffee plant and the process of harvesting. All of your senses will be aroused and your adrenaline will pump on this special, spiritual tour.