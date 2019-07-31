Do not miss Wyoming's most impressive human-made attraction. This sprawling complex of six museums showcases everything Western: from the spectacle of…
Cody
You have a few choices when it comes to getting into Yellowstone National Park, and approaching from the Cody side of life should be top on your list. Not just for the mesmerizing drive along the North Fork of the Shoshone – which Theodore Roosevelt once called the '50 most beautiful miles in America' – but also for the town.
Cody revels in its frontier image, a legacy that started with its founder, William 'Buffalo Bill' Cody: Chief of Scouts for the army, notorious buffalo hunter, and showman who spent years touring the world with his Wild West extravaganza. The town rallies around nightly rodeos in summer, rowdy saloons and a world-class museum that was started by Buffalo Bill's estate and is a worthy destination all by itself.
Explore Cody
Buffalo Bill Center of the West
Do not miss Wyoming's most impressive human-made attraction. This sprawling complex of six museums showcases everything Western: from the spectacle of…
Old Trail Town
The hideouts of Butch Cassidy, Kid Curry and the Sundance Kid comprise this unique museum, a collection of late-19th-century wooden buildings relocated…
Heart Mountain Relocation Center
Following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, more than 110,000 Japanese-Americans were interned in 10 camps across the US. Taking only what they could…
Buffalo Bill State Park
This scenic state park, 6 miles west of Cody, centers on the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and Dam, unveiled in 1910 as the world’s highest dam to provide the…
Buffalo Bill Dam
Relatively small by today's standards, in 1910 this was the highest dam in the world – a landmark achieved only after epic battles with incompetent…
Buffalo Bill Statue
Statue of Cody's most famous figure in all his cowboy glory.