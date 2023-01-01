President Lincoln's Cottage

History buffs can make the trek to President Lincoln's summer house tucked away on the grounds of the Soldiers' Retirement Home. Abe came here to beat the heat and jot notes for the Emancipation Proclamation in leafy seclusion. Guides lead one-hour tours through the abode, which is now starkly empty – audio recordings and videos to make the rooms come to life and give a feel for the man who inhabited them. Ghosts and stories float throughout. Reserve tickets in advance.

Lincoln and his family lived here for a total of 13 months between 1862 and 1864. A small museum next door holds Civil War displays and rotating Abe exhibits (about his immigration policies, his security detail at the time etc). The cottage is about a mile from the Metro station.