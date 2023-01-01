Saint John Paul II National Shrine

An adjunct for many devotees who visit the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, this modernist-style structure is an unexpected setting for a shrine to Karol Wojtyla, the Polish lad who went on to become Pope John Paul II and eventually a saint. Exhibits feature photos, videos and papal relics (like a vial of his blood). Be sure to check out the mosaic-laden church and chapel.

The Knights of Columbus operate the site. It's about a half-mile north of the basilica on Harewood Rd NE.