Dinosaur Land

Before heading into Shenandoah National Park and its stunning natural beauty, stop here for some fantastic man-made tackiness. Although it’s an 'educational prehistoric forest,' with more than 50 life-size dinosaurs (and a King Kong for good measure), you’d probably learn more about the tenants by fast-forwarding through Jurassic Park 3. But that’s not why you’ve stopped here, so grab your camera and sidle up to the triceratops for memories that will last a millennium.