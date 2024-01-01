Boasting rare, white-spiked anthodites – mineral formations that look like sea urchins – these caverns are Front Royal's main claim to fame. Guided tours leave the visitor center every 20 minutes. Children also enjoy the Enchanted Dragon Mirror Maze (child over five years $6) and mini train rides (child over three years $6).
Skyline Caverns
Shenandoah Valley
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.98 MILES
One of the most spectacular national parks in the country, Shenandoah is a showcase of natural color and beauty: in spring and summer the wildflowers…
21.82 MILES
If you can only fit one cavern into your Shenandoah itinerary, head 25 miles south from Front Royal to the world-class Luray Caverns and hear the …
25.66 MILES
The highest peak in the park (4050ft) is also a well-known nesting area for peregrine falcons. Stand on the rustic stone observation platform at the end…
26.14 MILES
Middleburg is foxhunting territory (Middleburg's Hunt meets regularly), so it's not surprising that its main museum takes as its focus equine sports…
16.74 MILES
Love visiting wineries but find that the junior members of your household cramp your style? This hilltop winery near Delaplane in Fauquier County is the…
24.67 MILES
Producing an award-winning Petit Manseng, this winery between Winchester and Leesburg is a wonderful lunch stop due to its spectacular location at the…
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
19.91 MILES
Located in the town of Winchester, some 25 miles north of Front Royal, this museum comprises an 18th-century house museum filled with period furnishings,…
7.09 MILES
The major draw here is the setting: vineyard-covered hills shadow the horizon, like some slice of Northern Italian pastoral prettiness that got lost…
Nearby Shenandoah Valley attractions
