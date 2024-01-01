Skyline Caverns

Shenandoah Valley

Boasting rare, white-spiked anthodites – mineral formations that look like sea urchins – these caverns are Front Royal's main claim to fame. Guided tours leave the visitor center every 20 minutes. Children also enjoy the Enchanted Dragon Mirror Maze (child over five years $6) and mini train rides (child over three years $6).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Trees at the peak of Fall color are seen looking out over the Piedmont October 26, 2013 from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

    Shenandoah National Park

    28.98 MILES

    One of the most spectacular national parks in the country, Shenandoah is a showcase of natural color and beauty: in spring and summer the wildflowers…

  • The Stalacpipe Organ in Luray Caverns.

    Luray Caverns

    21.82 MILES

    If you can only fit one cavern into your Shenandoah itinerary, head 25 miles south from Front Royal to the world-class Luray Caverns and hear the …

  • View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Hawksbill Summit, in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia.

    Hawksbill Mountain

    25.66 MILES

    The highest peak in the park (4050ft) is also a well-known nesting area for peregrine falcons. Stand on the rustic stone observation platform at the end…

  • National Sporting Museum

    National Sporting Museum

    26.14 MILES

    Middleburg is foxhunting territory (Middleburg's Hunt meets regularly), so it's not surprising that its main museum takes as its focus equine sports…

  • Barrel Oak Winery

    Barrel Oak Winery

    16.74 MILES

    Love visiting wineries but find that the junior members of your household cramp your style? This hilltop winery near Delaplane in Fauquier County is the…

  • Bluemont Vineyard

    Bluemont Vineyard

    24.67 MILES

    Producing an award-winning Petit Manseng, this winery between Winchester and Leesburg is a wonderful lunch stop due to its spectacular location at the…

  • Museum of the Shenandoah Valley

    Museum of the Shenandoah Valley

    19.91 MILES

    Located in the town of Winchester, some 25 miles north of Front Royal, this museum comprises an 18th-century house museum filled with period furnishings,…

  • Rappahannock Cellars

    Rappahannock Cellars

    7.09 MILES

    The major draw here is the setting: vineyard-covered hills shadow the horizon, like some slice of Northern Italian pastoral prettiness that got lost…

