River Hill

Shenandoah Valley

Reminiscent of a moonshine still, this micro-distillery in a shed grows its own corn to produce 50% proof corn whiskey and a smoky bourbon on a small still. It also produces country-style fruit wines. Owner Fred Foley offers free tours and tastings on weekends; telephone in advance at other times.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Trees at the peak of Fall color are seen looking out over the Piedmont October 26, 2013 from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

    Shenandoah National Park

    11.53 MILES

    One of the most spectacular national parks in the country, Shenandoah is a showcase of natural color and beauty: in spring and summer the wildflowers…

  • The Stalacpipe Organ in Luray Caverns.

    Luray Caverns

    1.16 MILES

    If you can only fit one cavern into your Shenandoah itinerary, head 25 miles south from Front Royal to the world-class Luray Caverns and hear the …

  • View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Hawksbill Summit, in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia.

    Hawksbill Mountain

    9.89 MILES

    The highest peak in the park (4050ft) is also a well-known nesting area for peregrine falcons. Stand on the rustic stone observation platform at the end…

  • Rappahannock Cellars

    Rappahannock Cellars

    22.63 MILES

    The major draw here is the setting: vineyard-covered hills shadow the horizon, like some slice of Northern Italian pastoral prettiness that got lost…

  • Skyline Caverns

    Skyline Caverns

    20.91 MILES

    Boasting rare, white-spiked anthodites – mineral formations that look like sea urchins – these caverns are Front Royal's main claim to fame. Guided tours…

