Reminiscent of a moonshine still, this micro-distillery in a shed grows its own corn to produce 50% proof corn whiskey and a smoky bourbon on a small still. It also produces country-style fruit wines. Owner Fred Foley offers free tours and tastings on weekends; telephone in advance at other times.
River Hill
Shenandoah Valley
11.53 MILES
One of the most spectacular national parks in the country, Shenandoah is a showcase of natural color and beauty: in spring and summer the wildflowers…
1.16 MILES
If you can only fit one cavern into your Shenandoah itinerary, head 25 miles south from Front Royal to the world-class Luray Caverns and hear the …
9.89 MILES
The highest peak in the park (4050ft) is also a well-known nesting area for peregrine falcons. Stand on the rustic stone observation platform at the end…
22.63 MILES
The major draw here is the setting: vineyard-covered hills shadow the horizon, like some slice of Northern Italian pastoral prettiness that got lost…
20.91 MILES
Boasting rare, white-spiked anthodites – mineral formations that look like sea urchins – these caverns are Front Royal's main claim to fame. Guided tours…
