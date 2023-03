Love visiting wineries but find that the junior members of your household cramp your style? This hilltop winery near Delaplane in Fauquier County is the answer. Producing wine (try the reserve chardonnay) and a well-regarded IPA, it fires up a wood oven that pumps out tasty pizzas that kids will love (March to November). Genial owner Brian Roeder welcomes everyone – wine novices, kids, even dogs.