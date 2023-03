Morven Park is a 1000-acre property that was once the home of Virginia governor Westmoreland Davis. The Greek Revival mansion (tours hourly, last tour at 4pm), with its manicured boxwood gardens, resembles a transplanted White House, and its antique carriage museum (open Saturday only) includes more than 100 horse-drawn vehicles.

Morven Park is 1 mile west of Leesburg off Rte 7 (Market St). Heading west, turn right onto Morven Park Rd and follow it to the property.