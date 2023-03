On a bluff overlooking the Potomac, this 475-acre estate is one of the most attractive vineyards in Virginia. The winery has a 6000-sq-ft cave/cellar, and visitors can enjoy tastings of wines including its well-regarded Navaeh red and white blends followed by a picnic on the lakeside lawn (cheese/charcuterie plates $20/25). In summertime, there's live music on Saturday afternoons.