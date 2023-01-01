Monocacy National Battlefield

The crucial but little known Battle of Monocacy occurred during the last Confederate invasion of the north, which began when Confederate General Jubal Early pushed toward Washington, DC, with 15,000 troops. A Union force of 6600, led by General Lew Wallace, clashed with the rebels here on July 9, 1864, delaying their march by one day. This delay gave Union reinforcements time to organize, ultimately saving the nation's capital. Hiking trails and a driving tour stop by key battle sights.