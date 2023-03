The C&O Canal's little Brunswick Visitor Center doubles as the Brunswick Rail Museum. As quiet as this town is, it was once home to the largest rail yard (7 miles long) owned by a single company in the world. Those days are long past, but the museum will appeal to trainspotters, and you have to have a heart of stone not to be charmed by the 1700-sq-ft model railroad that depicts the old Baltimore & Ohio Railway.