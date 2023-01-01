Not to be confused with the National Park–run museum, this private wax museum is a kitschy (and rather overpriced) attraction that pays tribute to the man who led an ill-conceived slave rebellion here. The exhibits are very old-school; nothing says historical accuracy like scratchy vocals, jerky animatronics and dusty old dioramas. But younger kids seem to dig it – maybe because some of the scenes are a bit horrifying.

Keep an eye out for the wax replica of museum's founder – he's tucked among the historic figures in one of the dioramas.