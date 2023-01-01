Oatlands Historic House & Gardens

Established in 1803 by a great-grandson of Robert ‘King’ Carter, a wealthy pre-Revolutionary planter, this plantation has as its focal point a lovingly restored Greek Revival mansion surrounded by 4 acres of formal gardens. Tours of the mansion are by anecdote-filled guided tour. The property is located on US 15, about 6 miles south of Leesburg.

Oatlands was originally 3000 acres and was one of the best-known and most prosperous plantations in Virginia (it's now only 360 acres). Over 130 slaves toiled on the property until owner Robert Carter III commenced a process of emancipation. He was one of the earliest Virginian planters to do so, and freed more slaves than most of his peers.