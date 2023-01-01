National Sporting Museum

Middleburg is foxhunting territory (Middleburg's Hunt meets regularly), so it's not surprising that its main museum takes as its focus equine sports. Housed in the handsome Vine Hill mansion, the attractively presented collection includes plenty of paintings of horses, hounds and bewhiskered men in top hats and red coats; most are 19th-century British works. There are also exhibits on horse racing (the Seabiscuit display is particularly interesting), angling and field sports. A library and research center is in a building nearby.