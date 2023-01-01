Sunset Hills Vineyard

A relative newcomer to the Loudon district, this solar-powered 20-acre winery in the Waterford Cluster incorporates meticulously restored and rebuilt Amish farm buildings dating from the 1870s. The winemakers have received plenty of plaudits for their viognier and mosaic (Bordeaux-style) wines and have partnered with a cheesemonger, so there are plenty of cheesy delights to sample along with the wines.

Cheeses cost $11.50, charcuterie items $10.50 and a crusty baguette $7. There are tables in the tasting room (a restored hay barn) and picnic areas outside. Live music is often staged on weekends.