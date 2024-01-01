One of the smaller Loudoun Heights operations, this place is best known for its farm-to-table Grandale Restaurant (mains $25 to $32, open noon to 9pm Friday and Saturday, 11am to 6pm Sunday). Winemaker Carl DiManno is particularly proud of his chardonnay (especially the Pétillant Naturel Chardonel).
868 Estate Vineyards
Northern Virginia
4.88 MILES
A relative newcomer to the Loudon district, this solar-powered 20-acre winery in the Waterford Cluster incorporates meticulously restored and rebuilt…
13.67 MILES
On a bluff overlooking the Potomac, this 475-acre estate is one of the most attractive vineyards in Virginia. The winery has a 6000-sq-ft cave/cellar, and…
0.9 MILES
The best-known vineyard in the Loudoun Heights cluster, Breaux produces a wide range of wines, the best of which are the the Madeleine Chardonnay and the…
27.18 MILES
The National Air and Space Museum in the Mall is so awesome they made an attic for it: the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA. It’s three times…
Harpers Ferry National Historic Park
6 MILES
Historic buildings and museums are accessible to those with passes, which can be found, along with parking and shuttles, north of town at the Harpers…
16.83 MILES
The site of the bloodiest day in American history is now, ironically, supremely peaceful, quiet and haunting – and uncluttered, save for plaques and…
21.77 MILES
Originally a flood control project, this mile-long walking path stretches along Carroll Creek between S Bentz St and S East St, all just south of the…
6.4 MILES
At the southern end of Potomac St, just a few steps from the lower town, take in a view of three states – Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia – from the…
3.5 MILES
From navy SEAL to Loudon Heights winemaker would seem an unlikely trajectory, but that's the path that Chuck Cardamon has followed. He and wife Ana run…
6.36 MILES
Among the free sites in the historic district, this 1858 house explains how rifle technology developed here went on to revolutionize the firearms industry…
6.37 MILES
A slab of rock marks the spot where the woods open up to a fine river vista. Known as Jefferson Rock, the formation is named for President Thomas…
7. African American History Museum
6.39 MILES
Part of the national park, this worthwhile, interactive exhibit has narrated stories of hardships and hard-won victories by African Americans from the…
