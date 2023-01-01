Elkmont Historic District

Elkmont has much history hidden in its woodlands. Just south of the campground (crossing the bridge over Little River), you'll find a clubhouse and eclectically designed cabins dating back to the early 20th century when the area was a summer retreat for business leaders from Knoxville. One row of cabins, dubbed 'Daisy Town,' has a few dwellings you can wander through, and it's simple to imagine the easy summer living, clubhouse dances and concerts as you explore this abandoned settlement.