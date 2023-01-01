Elkmont has much history hidden in its woodlands. Just south of the campground (crossing the bridge over Little River), you'll find a clubhouse and eclectically designed cabins dating back to the early 20th century when the area was a summer retreat for business leaders from Knoxville. One row of cabins, dubbed 'Daisy Town,' has a few dwellings you can wander through, and it's simple to imagine the easy summer living, clubhouse dances and concerts as you explore this abandoned settlement.
Elkmont Historic District
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Share