A 'chondola' whisks visitors from downtown Gatlinburg to this playground in the sky, where views of the Great Smokies are superb. Once atop Anakeesta Mountain you can bounce across 16 elevated bridges on the tree-canopy walk, hold tight on dueling zip lines (adult/child $30/26), ride the mountain coaster, let the kids explore Treehouse Village, or settle into a rocking chair and appreciate the view. Burgers and beer are available at the new Clifftop Grill (mains $10 to $12).

The Memorial Walk thoughtfully covers the destructive fires that raged across nearby slopes on November 16, 2016.

Anakeesta is a Cherokee word meaning 'place of the balsams' – and you'll see plenty of them on the canopy walk.