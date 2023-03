One of eight Ripley's attractions in Gatlinburg, the aquarium is a convenient rainy-day destination – just be aware that everyone else downtown will have the same idea and that the exhibit areas can get unpleasantly crowded. Making the aquarium worth the price of admission is the 340ft-long transparent glide path that tunnels beneath the Shark Lagoon and its mesmerizing inhabitants. And everyone loves the Penguin Playhouse.