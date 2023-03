If you're looking for a quality cultural distraction in Gatlinburg, walk to the art galleries and artist studios (viewable from catwalks) at Arrowmont – or take a class! Arts and crafts workshops started here in 1945 and today you can register for weekend, one-week and two-week courses in a vast array of subjects. Take your pick from pottery making, silk painting, woodworking and more.

Crafty folks may want to wander the on-site Supply Store for various materials and art tools.