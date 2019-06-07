One of the park's most picturesque 19th-century buildings, the Mingus Mill is a turbine-powered mill that still grinds wheat and corn much as it has since its opening back in 1886. You're welcome to explore the multistory structure, checking out its clever engineering mechanisms and walking the length of its 200ft-long flume that brings water from a stream to the mill's turbine. It's located about a mile north of the Oconaluftee Visitor Center (and 4 miles north of Cherokee).

There's usually a park employee on site who can share details on how the whole operation works. There's also a small stand near the entrance where you can purchase ground cornmeal (not milled on site, but still made the old-fashioned way).

Instagram filters unnecessary for this photogenic timber structure!