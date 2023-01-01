The lowest drivable pass through the Smoky Mountains is located here, at 5046ft. After the pass was discovered in 1872, a new road followed suit, eventually becoming today's Newfound Gap Rd. The site straddles two states and offers fantastic views to the north (Tennessee) and south (North Carolina). The rocky platform is where you'll find the Rockefeller Memorial. It was on this spot on September 2, 1940 that President Franklin Roosevelt formally dedicated the park.

The Appalachian Trail travels right across Newfound Gap (you may see a few hungry hikers trying to hitch a ride up to Gatlinburg for a soft bed and a warm meal). This is also the starting point for the popular 8-mile (return) hike to Charlies Bunion.