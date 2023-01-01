Titanic Museum

On April 15, 1912, the steamship Titanic sank on her maiden voyage after colliding with an iceberg. The ship's history and the stories of many of her passengers are shared through artifacts, black-and-white photographs, personal histories and thoughtful interactive displays. Highlights include an actual deck chair from the ship, a replica of the grand staircase, and a haunting musical tribute to the ship's young musicians, who chose to stay onboard and play, possibly to keep passengers calm. All perished.

Every guest entering the museum is handed a boarding pass linked to a real-life passenger. Will you survive? Check the memorial wall at the end of the tour. If you're assigned to a 3rd-class male passenger, don't get your hopes up.