Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Warning: the exhibits here can leave you feeling off-kilter, even queasy. Galleries spotlight different aspects of criminology, beginning with medieval torture and continuing through witch trials, serial killers, famous kidnappings, September 11, capital-punishment techniques and much more. Memorable artifacts include the white Ford Bronco used by OJ Simpson during his infamous 1994 freeway chase, Ted Bundy's typewriter and VW bug, and John Wayne Gacy's actual Pogo the Clown costume. The stuff of nightmares, truly.

Although children are permitted inside, know your kids. Some of the torture and capital-punishment displays are no-holds-barred and quite disturbing.