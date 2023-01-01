Carlos C Campbell Overlook

This scenic overlook provides a sweeping view of the various types of forests covering the slopes to the east. You'll see spruce-fir forest at the top, northern hardwood below, hemlock forest nestled in the valley and, just to the north, cove hardwood forest. You can also spy pine-oak forest and a small heath bald. A signpost helps show where to look to see the different forest features.

The scene is at its most dramatic in autumn, when golds, reds and oranges blaze across the mountain.

The overlook is located about 2.5 miles south of the Sugarlands Visitor Center. Look for the small parking area to the left as you're driving south.