A requisite stop when driving Little River Rd is this series of cascades just off the road. Here, the Little River makes a sharp hairpin turn, with water rushing over boulders into deep pools. Although people do swim here, it's extremely dangerous (as is even wading) owing to strong currents and hidden underwater hazards. Drownings and serious injuries have occurred.
The Sinks
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
