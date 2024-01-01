The Sinks

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

A requisite stop when driving Little River Rd is this series of cascades just off the road. Here, the Little River makes a sharp hairpin turn, with water rushing over boulders into deep pools. Although people do swim here, it's extremely dangerous (as is even wading) owing to strong currents and hidden underwater hazards. Drownings and serious injuries have occurred.

