Sights of the Smokies All Day Tour

Ride aboard our tour bus to the city of Pigeon Forge. In this area we will be visiting the Old Mill area. You will learn about its history, its heritage, & its people. We will discuss the Old Mill & its multiple uses throughout the years. Built in 1830 & still in operation today, the Old Mill is one of Pigeon Forge's most noted landmarks. Our next stop brings us to Wears Valley. Here we will discuss its name sake, Samuel Wear, a civil war veteran & hero. We will also show you the oldest home in the area which was built in 1818. Among the stops in this area will be Mountain Brothers General Store and Elvira's Cafe where we stop for brunch. Mountain Brothers offers customers a chance to buy local Wears Valley jams, jellies, arts, & music. After an amazing lunch we head on out to the area of Townsend. Here we discuss W.B. Townsend, his little river railroad & lumber company. We will be visiting the Artistic Bean for after brunch coffee, the Little River Railroad & Lumbar Company museum, and the Apple Valley stores. We make our way to the road known as Foothills Parkway West. North Carolina has a road named the Blue Ridge Parkway. Well, our Foothills was suppose to be a similar road on the Tennessee side. Scheduled to be finished by spring 2018 the section known locally as "the missing link" will open up a new area of the Foothills that sat incomplete for more than 2 decades. On our way up we will make 3 stops to get some of the best photos in the entire region. Once we reach the top there will be an optional hike of 1/4 mile to the observatory to get breathtaking 360 views. Heading down the mountain side we go into the national park. Along the way we may watch videos that tell you about the area of Cades Cove. We don't actually go into the cove but we bring you to it to teach you its history. If the cove was a national park it would be the second most visited park in the United States. We will make a restroom stop at the top before heading back down to Little River Road on our trip towards Gatlinburg. Once we get into the Elkmont area hear tails about such locals as Lemuel Ownby, the Sage of the Smokies. You may also hear tails of the Walker Sisters who made their home in the park area known as Little Greenbriar. As we get closer to Gatlinburg we may make a final stop at Sugarlands Visitor Center depending on time. As you enter into the city you will learn the history of Gatlinburg. We will discuss its founding family and its long heritage as the gateway to the Smoky Mountains. On this amazing 8 hour journey your guide will be there to answer all your questions and to entice you with many tales from both historical and personal experiences. This is a fully narrated tour and our guides are encouraged to share their life stories growing up in rural East TN.