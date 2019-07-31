Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1936, and by the 1950s, he was an instrumental and prominent figure in rock n’ roll. The Buddy Holly Center…
Panhandle Plains
The vast open stretch of the Texas Panhandle and Plains is a region of long drives on lonely two-laners. Its cities are few and small. The scope and scale make this a place where people tend to think big, but some of the area's purest pleasures are in its details: the scent of sage after rainfall, a flint quarry plied by humans thousands of years ago, or the wistful love songs written by young troubadours whose legacies ultimately reached far beyond the Plains.
And it's not all tumbleweeds. Midland is at the heart of the Texas energy boom, Lubbock embodies the region's rich music heritage with its favorite son, Buddy Holly, and Amarillo keeps cattle king of the Panhandle. Natural wonders include America's second-largest canyon, Palo Duro, where the Comanche fought on long after other tribes gave in. But the region's greatest assets are the tiny towns seemingly lost in the past.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Panhandle Plains.
Buddy Holly Center
Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1936, and by the 1950s, he was an instrumental and prominent figure in rock n’ roll. The Buddy Holly Center…
Cadillac Ranch
To millions of people whizzing across the Texas Panhandle each year, the Cadillac Ranch, also known as Amarillo’s ‘Bumper Crop,’ is the ultimate symbol of…
Palo Duro Canyon State Park
This multihued canyon was carved by the Prairie Dog Town Fork of the Red River, a big name for a little river. Its 26,000 acres attract hikers, horseback…
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
A Texas plains must-see, this magnificent museum covers a tremendous amount of ground, both literally in terms of floor space, and thematically, with an…
Fort McKavett State Historical Park
This remote but remarkably well preserved fort, near the San Saba River 70 miles southeast of San Angelo, was established by the Eighth Infantry in 1852…
Frontier Texas!
Reason enough to stop if you're any place near Abilene, Frontier Texas! makes 100 years of frontier history (1780–1880) possibly more interesting than the…
Permian Basin Petroleum Museum
This museum is worth a stop even if you're not utterly fascinated with the oil business, for it's as much a history and geology museum as a shrine to the…
Amarillo Livestock Auction
For a slice of the real West, head on a Monday morning to the Amarillo Livestock Auction, just north of SE 3rd Ave on the city's east side. The auction is…
Bob Wills Museum
The life of musician Bob Wills – originator of Western Swing, and author of the iconic ‘Faded Love’ – is recalled in Turkey’s tiny city hall. Wills’ fame…